CRPF man gives lease of life to three persons

Nagpur: Sandeep Mahajan, a cook with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and a son of farmer, a resident of Nipani, Tehsil Yerandol, district Jalgaon, gave lease of life to three persons as his family donated his organs when doctors declared him dead. Sandeep Mahajan, was admitted with complaints of drowsiness with paraparesis on admission. In spite of efforts taken by doctors at New Era Hospital for 6 days, his condition neurologically deteriorated, and he was declared brain dead.

The team of doctors, that declared Mahajan as brain dead, include Dr Nilesh Agrawal – Neurosurgeon, Dr Parag Moon Neurophysian, Dr Amol Kokas – Intensivist and Dr Sahil Bansal Anaesthetist Dr Ashwini counseled the relatives regarding organ donation and wife of Sandeep agreed for the donation. Once the decision of organ donation was taken, the Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee swung into action.

Dr Vibhavari Dani, President of ZTCC and Dr Sanjay Kolte, Secretary, gave consent after completing the procedure. Veena Wathore was the Zone Co-ordinator. Accordingly, it was decided that the liver would be retrieved and transplanted at New Era Hospital. Of the two kidneys one was given at New Era while the other one was sent to Acharya Vinoba Bhave Rural Hospital (AVBRH), Sawangi (Meghe), Wardha.

The retrieval and transplant of one kidney was done at New Era Hospital by Dr Ravi Deshmukh and Dr Shabbir Raja while at AVBRH, Sawangi, Wardha it was done under the guidance of Chief Executive Office Dr Sandeep Shrivastav, Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Chandrashekhar Mahakalkar with Transplant Surgeon: Dr Sanjay Kolte, Dr Jay Dharmashi, Dr Nilesh Guru, Nephrologist: Dr Manish Balwani, Dr Amol Bhawne, Anesthetist- Dr Vivek Chakole and Dr Neeta Verma.

Transplant coordinator was Dr Rupali Naik. At New Era, the liver retrieval and transplant was held under the guidance of Director Dr Anand Sancheti and Dr Nidheesh Mishra. Dr Rahul Saxena- LiverTransplant surgeon, along with his team Dr Sneha Khade, Transplant Coordinator Dr Ashwini Choudhary coordinated for both liver, kidney transplant teams. The teams had Lokesh Tarare, Geeta Bawankar, Archana Navghare and Shailesh as members.

The green corridor was created for carrying the kidney from New Era to AVBRH, Wardha. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sarang Awad led the team. The vehicle carrying the kidney reachedWardha in 55 minutes because of the green corridor.

It was 71st cadaveric donation in Nagpur zone, 122 and 123 kidney transplant and 42nd liver transplant. Of 42 liver transplant maximum were performed at New Era Hospital. Consent for lung donation too was received. Accordingly lungs were allocated to a 53-year old man at Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai, but found unfit for transplant while harvesting. Lungs team comprising Dr Nandkishor Kapadia, and Dr Somya reached Nagpur by chartered flight early in the morning, but could not retrieve lungs because of medical reasons. Pair of corneas was donated to Mahatme Eye Bank.