Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Apr 22nd, 2020

    Criminal caught with 13 boxes of liquor bottles in Shantinagar

    Nagpur: The Unit 3 of Crime Branch on Tuesday night, raided a house of dreaded goon, Chanda Thakur and seized 13 boxes of Officer’s Choice, collectively worth Rs 1,95,000.

    According to police sources, the sleuths of Crime Branch received a tip-off that Thakur had stored illegal stock of liquor by means of black marketing. Following with the squad of Senior PI Vinod Chaudhari, PI Maske along with API Yogesh Choudhary, ASI Rafiq, Constables Annu Shahu, Prashant Lade, Ramkrishna, Raju Poddar, Shyam Kadu, Pravin Gorte conducted the raid and confiscated 13 boxes of liquor.

    Following the raid cops handed over the stock to Shantinagar Police Station and booked accused Thakur, who reportedly is still at large.

    Happening Nagpur
    NT in conversation with two creative minds of B-town, Sandip Ssingh and Raaj Shaandilyaa
    NT in conversation with two creative minds of B-town, Sandip Ssingh and Raaj Shaandilyaa
    Noble Move : ‘Power of One’ serves oil, grains to daily wagers
    Noble Move : ‘Power of One’ serves oil, grains to daily wagers
    Nagpur Crime News
    Criminal caught with 13 boxes of liquor bottles in Shantinagar
    Criminal caught with 13 boxes of liquor bottles in Shantinagar
    Home Minister Anil Deshmukh meets police officials in Nagpur
    Home Minister Anil Deshmukh meets police officials in Nagpur
    Maharashtra News
    पालघर येथील साधूंच्या हत्येचा भाजपातर्फे तीव्र निषेध
    पालघर येथील साधूंच्या हत्येचा भाजपातर्फे तीव्र निषेध
    साहेब ,मला माझ्या पत्नीकडे जाऊ द्या हो!
    साहेब ,मला माझ्या पत्नीकडे जाऊ द्या हो!
    Hindi News
    नागपुर: ‘सर्वे करने जाते हैं तो लोग देते हैं गालियां, मारते हैं पत्थर’
    नागपुर: ‘सर्वे करने जाते हैं तो लोग देते हैं गालियां, मारते हैं पत्थर’
    नागपूर शहर में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या शतक की ओर
    नागपूर शहर में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या शतक की ओर
    Trending News
    Corona patients inch closer to 100 in Nagpur, 14 more test positive
    Corona patients inch closer to 100 in Nagpur, 14 more test positive
    Coronavirus cases in India jump to 19,984; deaths toll at 640
    Coronavirus cases in India jump to 19,984; deaths toll at 640
    Featured News
    Maha HM releases list of 101 people arrested in Palghar lynching
    Maha HM releases list of 101 people arrested in Palghar lynching
    Lockdown Blown Apart : Masses swarm at Kalamna Market in huge number
    Lockdown Blown Apart : Masses swarm at Kalamna Market in huge number
    Trending In Nagpur
    पालघर येथील साधूंच्या हत्येचा भाजपातर्फे तीव्र निषेध
    पालघर येथील साधूंच्या हत्येचा भाजपातर्फे तीव्र निषेध
    Criminal caught with 13 boxes of liquor bottles in Shantinagar
    Criminal caught with 13 boxes of liquor bottles in Shantinagar
    नागपुर: ‘सर्वे करने जाते हैं तो लोग देते हैं गालियां, मारते हैं पत्थर’
    नागपुर: ‘सर्वे करने जाते हैं तो लोग देते हैं गालियां, मारते हैं पत्थर’
    नागपूर शहर में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या शतक की ओर
    नागपूर शहर में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या शतक की ओर
    Maha HM releases list of 101 people arrested in Palghar lynching
    Maha HM releases list of 101 people arrested in Palghar lynching
    Corona patients inch closer to 100 in Nagpur, 14 more test positive
    Corona patients inch closer to 100 in Nagpur, 14 more test positive
    वीडियो: गरीब मजदूर, ग्रामीण सब्जी विक्रेताओ के लिए सरकार जारी करे पैकेज- चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले
    वीडियो: गरीब मजदूर, ग्रामीण सब्जी विक्रेताओ के लिए सरकार जारी करे पैकेज- चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले
    VIDEO: पिछले 28 दिनों से थाली बजाकर शुभ कर रहा है रियल हीरोज की हौसलाअफजाई
    VIDEO: पिछले 28 दिनों से थाली बजाकर शुभ कर रहा है रियल हीरोज की हौसलाअफजाई
    Home Minister Anil Deshmukh meets police officials in Nagpur
    Home Minister Anil Deshmukh meets police officials in Nagpur
    Businessman killed over property dispute in Nagpur
    Businessman killed over property dispute in Nagpur
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145