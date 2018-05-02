Crime Unlocked : 4 murders in 48 hrs rock Nagpur

Nagpur: In an unsettling turbulence in the crime proportion of Nagpur, as many as 4 murders in the last 48 hours have swept the city police off their feet. Though the cops are on their toes to reign tight over the situation, the criminals appear to operate freestyle.

In a heart wrenching incident, a father killed his eight month old daughter and tried to commit suicide later by slitting his throat with broken beer bottle on Thursday noon under Sakkardara police station.

Police sources said Sonu Sheikh was stressed with domestic crisis. On Thursday afternoon, frustrated over an argument with his family, he reportedly drowned his eight month daughter and later tried to end his life by slitting his throat. Following which he was rushed to hospital.

Later in the same night, Gittikhadan police took two anti-social elements into custody for killing a youth in Panchsheel Nagar over an old enmity. The accused have been identified as Aakash Janardan Bhombe (27), a resident of Ganga Nagar slums, Mankapur, and Rahul Dilip Jadhav (34), a resident of Plot No. 83, Khade Layout, Godhni Road. The accused duo brutally killed Sachin Kailash Alone (28), a resident of Panchasheel Nagar, with knives around 5.45 pm. After Sachin collapsed near the library at Panchasheel Nagar, the killers fled the spot.

Investigation revealed that Sachin had a dispute with Aakash’s uncle Ratnakar Raut who also resides at Panchasheel Nagar. Aakash decided to eliminate Sachin. Aakash and Rahul stopped Sachin near the library and stabbed him repeatedly with knives killing him on the spot.

This was followed by a murder of a young girl. The girl was brutally murdered by her boyfriend in an under-construction house at Jhanjal Layout, Abhay Nagar, said Ajni police.

A team of Unit No 4 of Crime Brancharrested Prem alias Sonu Pankaj Ganveer (23), a resident of Rahate Nagar slums for the murder of Aarti Bhalavi (25), a resident of Shatabdi Nagar.

Residents of the area noticed the girl lying dead in the house on Friday at around 6 pm. The police rushed to the spot and performed Panchanama. After receiving an information that some anti-social elements from Rahate Nagar slums are used to visit the place, the Crime Branch activated its informers.

Acting on a tip-off, the police picked up Ganveer late in the night and interrogated him. During questioning, he spilled the beans and confessed for the crime.

A police official said that Ganveer and the girl were in relationship. He took the girl to the house where a brawl took place between them over marriage.

In a fit of rage, Ganveer killed the girl by strangulating her throat, police said.

Ganveer is a history-sheeter goon having offences of hurt and other crimes registered against him. The Crime Branch team handed-over Ganveer to Ajni police. An offence under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code was registered against him.

The series of assault continued on Saturday too, as a body of a youth was crushed to death was discovered by some locals under Mankapur police. Some miscreants reportedly used heavy stone to kill a youth. Due to impact, the face of the youth was damaged posing difficulties in identification. Though, cops have registered an offence of murder against unidentified assailant and started the probe.