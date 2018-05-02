Crime Branch seizes foreign liquor, SUV

Crime Branch Unit 4, following a tip-off, seized a stock of illicit foreign liquor and a Mahindra Scorpio SUV (MH-40 A9099) worth Rs 5.85 lakh from Kalamna. Thecrimebranchhasarrestedone42-year-oldRameshMarotrao Bhute, a resident of Plot No 144, Netaji Nagar, Gayatri Colony, Kalamna for keeping the consignment in his SUV.

After getting the information about the consignment that was kept in a car parked outside Bhute’s residence, crime branch officials initiated the operation and seized the SUV worth Rs 5 lakh and 13 cartons of foreign liquor worth Rs 85,920.

As per the accused,he purchased the cartons from Ashok Wanzani the owner of Wasan Wine Shop,Chandralok Building,Mayo Hospital Square. The further investigation is on.

The operation took place under the guidance of Dr NileshBharne, Addl CP (Crime), Gajanan Rajmane, DCP (Detection) and Sudhir Nandanwar, ACP. The action was led by PI Ashok Meshram, API Dilip Chandan, PSI Purushottam Mehekar, Devendra Chavhan Sudhakar Dhandar,Kripashankar Shukla,PrashantKodape,Sachin Tumsare and Baban Raut.