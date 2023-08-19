Crime Branch busts hookah parlour at Habit Café in Omkar Nagar, Nagpur

Nagpur: In a significant development, Unit 4 of the Nagpur Crime Branch has uncovered a hookah parlour operating at Habit Café in Omkar Nagar, falling within the jurisdiction of Ajni Police. The operation took place during the night between Thursday and Friday.

Authorities have filed charges against three individuals involved in this case. They are Nitin Dinesh Pal (40), a resident of Flat No. 1368, Parvati Nagar; Abhijeet Narvind Bhagat (24), residing in Ramteke Nagar; and Mohammad Imran Khan (25), living in Flat No. 90, Tajnagar. All these addresses are located within the Ajni area. Moreover, law enforcement officers have seized banned scented tobacco, 12 hookah pots, and various related materials, with a collective value estimated at Rs 69,938.

Advertisement

The operation was carried out under the guidance of the Additional Police Commissioner (Crime) and DCP Crime (Detection). The initiative was led by Police Inspector Shyam Sontakke, supported by PSIs Avinash Jaybhaye and Niranjana Umale, along with Police Constables Sunil Thawkar, NPC Devendra Navghare, Atul Chate, Purushottam Kalmegh, Deepak Chole, Chetan Patil, Narendra Bante, and Satendra Yadav.

An offence under the relevant sections of the law has been registered against the accused individuals. The investigation is currently ongoing, with further updates expected in due course.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement