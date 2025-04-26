Crime Branch Arrests Externed Accused, Seizes Illegal Weapon in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur – In a major crackdown, the Vehicle Theft Prevention Squad of Nagpur City Crime Branch arrested an externed accused from Wadi Police Station limits and seized an illegal knife from his possession.

According to police information, the accused, Narendra alias Naru Ramkhilawan Pandey (32), a resident of Ramaji Ambedkar Nagar, Wadi, Nagpur, was apprehended based on a tip-off. During a search operation, police found an illegal knife in his possession. A case has been registered against him under Crime No. 00/2025 under Sections 142, 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, and Section 4+25 of the Arms Act.

Investigation revealed that Pandey had been externed from Nagpur city for two years under Order No. 01/2024 but was found roaming within city limits without permission. Following his medical examination, the accused was handed over to Wadi Police Station for further action.

This successful operation was carried out under the leadership of Police Sub-Inspector Anil Ingole and the Vehicle Theft Prevention Squad. The action has caused a stir in the area, highlighting the police’s ongoing efforts to maintain law and order.

