Cricket fans flood VCA Civil Lines to redeem IND VS AUS match tickets in Nagpur

Nagpur: Major chaos and happy faces were witnessed of Nagpurians at VCA club in Civil Lines as they got their hands on the India Vs Australia match tickets set to be held on September 23, 2022.

A long queue was seen outside the club with lots of lucky cricket fans waiting to redeem their tickets. Nagpur Today had earlier reported that redemption of tickets which were bought online would start from September 20 at VCA stadium, Civil Lines. One can also redeem their tickets on the match day, i.e. September 23 at VCA Jamtha tea point.

Disappointed Nagpurians had earlier flooded the VCA complex in Civil Lines after all approx 41,000 tickets got sold out in just a few minutes on September 18, the day online booking of tickets was started.

