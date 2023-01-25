Craving For Liquor: Miscreants loot Green Land Bar in Nagpur ahead of dry days!

Nagpur: With ‘dry days’ ahead due to Republic Day and Teachers and Graduates Constituency Elections, some miscreants reportedly looted Green Land Bar on Manewada Road here, in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to reliable sources, the accused person(s) also enjoyed booze inside the bar before fleeing with 20-30 boxes of branded liquor worth Rs 1.5 lakh, Rs 50,000 cash and a DVR.

According to sources, with a series of dry days ahead, black-marketing of liquor is rampant. To capitalize on the situation, some miscreants reportedly robbed the Green Land Bar on Manewada Road. Senior Police Inspector Lalit Vertikar confirmed the incident and informed that the Forensic Team had visited the spot to collect evidence on Wednesday morning.

An offence under relevant Sections of the IPC was registered at Hudkeshwar Police Station. Further investigation is underway.

