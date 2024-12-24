Cracks on Butibori Flyover in Nagpur: Traffic Suspended for Safety Measures

Advertisement















Nagpur: The Butibori Flyover, located on Wardha Road and named after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has been temporarily closed to vehicular traffic after cracks were discovered. Taking precautionary measures, the police have suspended traffic on the flyover to prevent any mishap. The structure, constructed a few years ago by a private contractor under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), is now under scrutiny.

Built to manage heavy traffic on the highway, the flyover has shown structural issues in its supporting pillars. Notably, cracks were observed in eight smaller pillars that support the segment between two main pillars. These pillars appeared tilted, posing a potential risk of collapse, which prompted authorities to immediately halt traffic.

Officials from the Public Works Department and the police inspected the site following the closure. While the decision has caused inconvenience to commuters using this route, it has been deemed a necessary step to ensure public safety.

Authorities have assured the public that repair work on the flyover will be prioritized, and the route will reopen to traffic once the structure is deemed safe.