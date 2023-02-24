CR to run 6 Holi special trains between Ajni-Pune-Ajni to clear rush

Nagpur: Central Railway (CR) will run weekly six Holi special trains between Ajni-Pune-Ajni to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Pune-Ajni weekly AC Superfast special (6 services): Train No. 01443 special will leave Pune at 15.15 on every Tuesday from February 28 to March 14 and will arrive in Ajni at 04.50 hrs next day.

Train No. 01444 special will leave Ajni at 19.50 hrs every Wednesday from March 1 to 15 and will reach Pune at 11.35 hrs next day.

The trains will have halts at Daund Chord Line, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Nandura, Akola, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha stations.

The composition: 13 AC-3 Tier, one luggage cum guards-brake van and one generator car. Bookings for special Trains No. 01443/01444 can be done on special charges and it has already opened at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.

