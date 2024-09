CR to run 14 unreserved special trains for Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Three specials will run from Nagpur to CSMT, 6 specials will run from CSMT/Dadar to Sewagram/Ajni/Nagpur

Nagpur: Central Railway (CR) will run 14 unreserved special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers on account of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvan Diwas on December 6.

Three specials will run from Nagpur to CSMT, 6 specials will run from CSMT/Dadar to Sewagram/Ajni/Nagpur, 2 specials will run between Kalaburagi and CSMT, 2 specials will run between Solapur and CSMT and 1 special will run from Ajni to CSMT .

The details of special trains are as under:

(A) Nagpur-Mumbai unreserved specials (3)

1. Special train No. 01262 will depart Nagpur at 23.55 hrs on 4.12.2023 and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 15.30 hrs next day.

2. Special train No. 01264 will depart Nagpur at 08.00 hrs on 5.12.2023 and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 23.45 hrs same day.

3. Special train No.01266 will depart Nagpur at 15.50 hrs on 5.12.2023 and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 10.55 hrs next day.

Halts: Nagpur, Ajni, Sewagram, Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Badnera, Murtizapur, Akola, Jalamb, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Chalisgaon, Manmad, Nasik Road, Igatpuri, Kasara, Kalyan, Dadar and CSMT Mumbai.

Composition:

Special Train no 01262 – 16 General Second Class Coaches

Special Train no 01264 & 01266 – 12 General Second Class Coaches

(B) Mumbai/Dadar to Sewagram/Ajni/Nagpur unreserved specials (6)

1. Special train No. 01249 will depart CSMT Mumbai at 16.45 hrs on 6.12.2023 and arrive Ajni at 09.30 hrs next day.

2. Special train No. 01251 will depart CSMT Mumbai at 18.35 hrs on 6.12.2023 and arrive Sewagram at 10.30 hrs next day.

3. Special train No. 01253 will depart Dadar at 00.40 hrs on 7.12.2023 (midnight of 6/7.12.2023) and arrive Ajni at 15.55 hrs same day.

4. Special train No. 01255 will depart CSMT Mumbai at 12.35 hrs on 7.12 2023 and arrive Nagpur at 03.00 hrs next day.

5. Special train No. 01257 will depart CSMT Mumbai at 18.35 hrs on 8.12.2023 and arrive Nagpur at 12.10 hrs next day.

6. Special train No. 01259 will depart Dadar at 00.40 hrs on 8.12.2023 (midnight of 7/8.12.2023) and arrive Ajni at 15.55 hrs same day.

Halts: CSMT Mumbai, Dadar, Kalyan, Kasara, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Jalamb, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon, Pulgaon, Wardha, Sewagram, Ajni and Nagpur.

Composition:

Special Train no 01249, 01255, 01257 & 01259 – 16 General Second Class Coaches

Special Train no 01251 & 01253 – 12 General Second Class Coaches

(C) Kalaburagi-Mumbai UNRESERVED SPECIALS (2)

1. Special train No. 01245 will depart Kalaburagi at 18.30 hrs on 5.12.2023 and arrive CSMT at 08.20 hrs next day.

2. Special train No. 01246 will depart CSMT Mumbai at 00.25 on 7.12.2023 (midnight of 6/7.12.2023) and arrive Kalaburagi at 11.30 hrs same day.

Halts: Kalaburagi, Ganagapur Road, Akkalkot Road, Solapur, Kurduwadi, Daund, Pune, Lonavala, Kalyan, Dadar and CSMT Mumbai.

Composition: 8 General Second Class Coaches

(D) Solapur-Mumbai UNRESERVED SPECIALS (2)

1. Special train No. 01247 will depart Solapur at 22.20 hrs on 5.12.2023 and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 08.20 hrs next day.

2. Special train No. 01248 will depart CSMT Mumbai at 00.25 on 7.12.2023 (midnight of 6/7.12.2023) and arrive Solapur at 09.00 hrs same day.

Halts: Solapur, Kurduwadi, Daund, Pune, Lonavala, Kalyan, Dadar and CSMT Mumbai.

Composition: 9 General Second Class Coaches

(E) Ajni-Mumbai One-Way SUPERFAST UNRESERVED SPECIAL (1)

1. Superfast special train No. 02040 will depart Ajni at 13.30 hrs on 7.12.2023 and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 04.10 hrs next day.

Halts: Ajni, Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Badnera, Akola, Shegaon, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan, Dadar and CSMT Mumbai.

Composition: 16 General Second Class Coaches.