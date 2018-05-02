CPS clinches 5 Golds in IAYP

The Centre Point Group of Schools has achieved yet another first in Nagpur by clinching five Gold Level Awards in the International Award for Young People (IAYP), formerly known as the Duke of Edinburgh Award. The outstanding achievement was accomplished by Roma Ramname, Sarah Farooqi, Ridhima Chopra, Aashna Chopra and Aayush Sharma. IAYP is non-competitive, so the participant has to set his own goals under four sections and attempt sincerely to achieve them. The sections are (i) Voluntary Service which develops self esteem from giving voluntary service to the community. (ii)Physical Recreation which requires sustained healthy behaviour, improves health, team skills, self-esteem and confidence. (iii) Skills which encourages the participant to improve on an existing skill or to try something new. (iv)The rigorous Adventurous Journey which encourages a sense of adventure and self-discovery. The Gold Residential Project is an additional requirement at Gold level aimed towards developing teamwork and leadership. These five students started working towards their goal three years ago, achieving first the Bronze, then Silver and finally the Gold Standard. Some of them continued even after they graduated from school. At present there are hundreds of Centre Pointers vying for the various levels including the gold. The Management, Staff and students of Centre Point School are proud of these five meritorious students and their Award Leaders Mahua Chopra, Chetan Samrit, Sushma Krishnan, Ruchita Raut and Rebecca Marshal, who guided them so competently.