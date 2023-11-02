CP orders seizure of unruly pvt buses in Nagpur, warns operators to follow rules

Nagpur: In an effort to address the issue of unruly private buses contributing to congestion on Nagpur’s roads, Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar has devised a comprehensive plan to streamline their operations. The plan involves the redesigning of bus stops and the seizure of buses that violate established rules and regulations. The Top Cop expressed his frustration over the poor enforcement of laws against private bus operators in the area and outlined the need for stricter measures.

During a meeting with private bus operators, attended by traffic police and Regional Transport Department officials, Kumar acknowledged the failure to regulate private bus operations effectively. He pointed out that despite filing an affidavit in the High Court that prohibited private bus stoppages within a 200-meter radius of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus stand in the Ganeshpeth area, the regulation remained largely ineffective.

Senior traffic officers claimed to continuously launch drives against unruly private bus operators, but their efforts were questioned during the meeting. MSRTC officials reported rampant violations by private buses operating from Jadhav Chowk, near the Ganeshpeth Bus Stand.

Commissioner Kumar emphasized that if traffic challans fail to bring order to private bus operations, the next step is to seize the buses. He directed the police to use full force in regulating private buses and urged operators not to halt their buses in congested areas for passenger pick-up and drop-off.

Private Bus Association President Baba Dawre assured the police of their support but also requested Commissioner Kumar to allow private buses to operate from the MSRTC main bus stand at Ganeshpeth. He cited a government resolution allowing this, although Deputy RTO Ravindra Bhuyar clarified that the resolution had been withheld following protests by MSRTC employees in the past.

Ravindra Bhuyar assured RTO support to the police in regulating private buses and raised concerns about private bus operators charging exorbitant fares during the Diwali season. He mentioned that they are allowed to charge only 50% above MSRTC fares. Operators argued that they could charge excess fares only for one side of the operation. For example, they justified charging more from Pune to Nagpur due to higher demand.

Commissioner Kumar also emphasized that private buses are not allowed to transport cargo as they have permits only for passenger transportation. He instructed the RTOs to take action against private bus operators found violating this restriction.

Additionally, Commissioner Kumar urged traffic police to redesign bus stops for private buses along Wardha Road, as the ongoing road revamp work had reduced the road’s width at several places, causing traffic jams. He specifically cited the example of Wardha Road near Kriplani Square, where the width had reduced from three lanes to two. He directed DCP traffic Chetna Tidke to conduct a study on shifting bus stops to alleviate traffic congestion in these areas.

