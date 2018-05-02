CP opens Nagpur Central Jail’s exhibition of items made by inmates

Nagpur: Commissioner of Police, Amitesh Kumar on Friday inaugurated Nagpur Central Jail’s exhibition of regular household items made by the inmates as a part of Diwali celebrations. Jail Superintendent, Anup Kumar Kumre and other officials were prominently present on this occasion.

Diyas, several mementos, gift items, household materials, upholstery, furniture, decorative items, clothes and other materials made by inmates were on display at the exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, CP Kumar wished all happy and safe Diwali and praised the number of manufacturing segments where the inmates work as a part of their rehabilitation and skill development activities.

“This type of work encourages inmates to live better lives and become ideal citizens after completion of their terms,” said Kumre.