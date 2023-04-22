CP Kumar’s warning to senior police officials to curb crimes in Nagpur with iron hand

Nagpur: The Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Friday sternly directed the Senior Inspector of Lakadganj police station to implement a policy of zero tolerance towards any tantrums or nuisance in the prostitution dens in the Ganga Jamuna red-light area.

This comes after Kumar prohibited prostitution and sealed several brothels in the area in 2021. He urged the Lakadganj police to maintain a stranglehold on the red-light area and tackle illegalities with an iron hand.

During a wireless broadcast on Friday, Kumar also lashed out at some senior officers of police stations where serious crimes had taken place in the last few days. He urged police stations across the Commissionerate to identify and track down the top-10 criminals of each police station, apart from those released from jails or earlier slapped with stringent measures like Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA), Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act (MPDA), and so on. He had earlier also instructed the police station in-charges to crack the whip on goons on records.

Kumar expressed disappointment over a recent stabbing incident and urged Ambazari police to maintain strict surveillance on crime-prone localities like Pandhrabodi with round-the-clock police presence, beat marshal patrolling, and vigilance by any officer of sub-inspector rank on such disturbed localities without fail.

The Top Cop underlined the need for police presence, domination, and control over crime-prone pockets in every nook and corner of the city, rather than going into fire-fighting mode after a crime, like the stabbing of a woman. He specifically expressed displeasure with the policing, since the goon was roaming around with a knife in hand, picked up a fight, and stabbed the woman.

Apart from alerting Pachpaoli, Shanti Nagar, and Tehsil police regarding sensitive pockets in their jurisdictions, Kumar also sounded miffed over dreaded goon Umesh Paisadelli committing a daring robbery. He wanted to know from Sadar police in-charge ‘within how many hours’ would a fresh proposal of strict action against Paisadelli be sent to him for sanction. Despite CP cautioning about him, Paisadelli and his gang had committed a robbery on Ganesh Tekdi bridge this week.

