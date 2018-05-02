Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Sep 8th, 2020

    CP Amitesh Kumar tightens bandobast to check Covid spread in Nagpur

    Nagpur: The city police, led by Nagpur’s new Commissioner of Police, Amitesh Kumar have intensified the bandobast, in the view of rampant spread of Covid-19 cases across the city.

    Besides multiplying presence of its personnel to ensure that people do not come out of the containment zones which could lead to further spread of the contagion, Nagpur cops have also established 66 Nakabandi points and started penalizing those roaming outside without masks.

