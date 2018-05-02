CP Amitesh Kumar tightens bandobast to check Covid spread in Nagpur

Nagpur: The city police, led by Nagpur’s new Commissioner of Police, Amitesh Kumar have intensified the bandobast, in the view of rampant spread of Covid-19 cases across the city.

Besides multiplying presence of its personnel to ensure that people do not come out of the containment zones which could lead to further spread of the contagion, Nagpur cops have also established 66 Nakabandi points and started penalizing those roaming outside without masks.