CP Amitesh Kumar promotes 2250 cops in Nagpur

Nagpur: Following the orders of Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, total 2250 police personnel have been promoted under the benefits of Seventh Pay Commission which was implemented in March last year.

The promoted cops include 392 head constables to the rank of Assistant Police-Sub Inspector (ASI), 623 Naik Police Constables (NPCs) to Head Constables and 1000 Sepoys to Naik Police Constables.

The Commissioner of Police Kumar promoted 392 head constables who had completed 30 years of service. Another 623 Naik police constables, having completed 20 years of service, were also promoted. Around 1,000 constables were promoted after having completed a minimum 10 years of service.

The top cop has also sanctioned the third benefit of the Pay Commission to 395 Assistant Sub-Inspectors who had completed 30 years of their service in the department. The latest decision of Kumar comes shortly after he had suspended 15 personnel for remaining absent from their duties





