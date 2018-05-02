CP acts tough: 15 cops suspended for dereliction of duty in Nagpur

Nagpur: Sending a strong message, the Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar suspended 15 truant cops for dereliction of duty. The suspended police personnel were found skipping the duty frequently, irregular and on sick leave every now and then.

The habitual absence from the duty by these 15 cops overburdened other police personnel and thus affected the police working. Taking a serious view, the Commissioner of Police put his foot down and ordered their suspension.

The action has sent a strong message among police cadre in the Second Capital. The message is clear: “Perform or perish.” Dereliction of duty will not be tolerated.

The names and posts of the suspended police personnel have not been revealed till the filing of this report.





