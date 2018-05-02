Covid situation in India is heartbreaking: WHO

As India grapples with the second wave — India recorded on Monday 3,52,991 new Covid-19 cases and 2,812 deaths in the last 24 hours, the World Health Organisation has reacted, saying the situation is beyond heartbreaking.

“Its pleasing to see small declines in cases and deaths in several regions, but many countries are still experiencing intense COVID19 transmission, and the situation in India is beyond heartbreaking,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom.



