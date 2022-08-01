Covid recoveries exceed new cases in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: For the first time in the past one month, Nagpur district witnessed more people recovering from the novel coronavirus than the new single-day positive cases on Sunday. While 212 persons became free from the virus infection, 174 persons tested positive.

The number of active cases increased to 2,292 but the number of persons needing hospitalisation have been reduced by 10. Nagpur rural reported 80 new cases while 94 persons tested positive for the virus in the city. With this, the number of cumulative tally of positive cases rose to 5,84,230 while the number of cumulative recovery rose to 5,72,329 in the district.

Advertisement

On Sunday, one person died due to COVID-19 in the city taking the number of cumulative deaths to 10,346. The number of persons going for tests in the district increased to 2,654 as compared to total tests conducted on Saturday. In Nagpur rural, 761 gave their swab samples while the count in the city rose to 2,654 .With these the number of cumulative tests reached 57,30,926.

The Nagpur district witnessed a drop in number of persons taking treatment in various hospitals. On Sunday, the number was reduced to 57. Number of patients infected by coronavirus getting treatment at various hospitals in Nagpur include GMC&H 6, Kingsway 6, IGGMCH 2, Railway Hospital 2, Criticare 9, Wockhardt 6, Aureus 2,All India Institute of Medical Sciences 5, Dande Hospital 3, Viveka Hospital 2, Kalpavruksh Hospital 2, Central Avenue Critical Care Hospital 2, Lata Mangeshkar Hospital 1, City Hospital, Kamptee 1, Centre Point Hospital 1, Shree Hospital 2, Swasthyam Hospital 1, KRIMS 1, OCHRI 1, Ganga Care 1 and Meditrina 6.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement