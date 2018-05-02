Covid Patients win battle, safely discharged from OCHRI

First batch of 11 Covid-19 patients who were admitted in Orange City Hospital & Research Institute (A unit of Ravi Nair Hospitals Private Limited) were discharged recently. It is highlighted that OCHRI Dedicated Covid Health Care Center (DCHC) serving Covid positive patients with moderate symptoms had started functioning in a separate building since 1st August 2020. The Non Covid patients are being routinely attended in Building A & C that has been segregated from Building B with a 10-foot wall. Patients are being admitted from Nagpur and adjoining districts. 11 patients have been safely discharged till now.

Specialist Team lead by Dr. Nandu Kolwadkar comprising of Dr. Sameer Choudhary, Dr. Santosh Dhole ,Dr. Ravindra S.and Dr. Sushant are working hard for the recovery of admitted Covid-19 patients. Dr. Milind Pande- Pathologist and Dr. Nishikant Lokhande- Radiologist along with their teams are providing diagnostic back up all admitted patients.

Dr. Anup Marar- OCHRI Director stated that, “At OCHRI, we are trying our best to follow 80%:20% beds ratio as per govt. Norms; whereas 80% beds are earmarked for patients under govt. Rate regulation slab while 20% beds are under private patient’s quota as per IMA/ VHA rate list.”

Shri.Udaybhaskar Nair- RNHPL Chairman mentioned that they will continue to run the Covid DCHC Division under these government rate regulations of 80:20 as a national duty till the company is able to sustain this subsidy.

Dr. Usha Nair- RNHPL Director added that, “We are not admitting asymptomatic patients as they can be treated either in home isolation or quarantine facilities set up by government. To ensure proper care and considering manpower limitations, we are presently admitting patients between 9am to 6pm. Dr. Noorul Amin & Mr.Simha Chalam coordinating admission of Covid-19 positive patients befitting the criteria of DCHC guidelines.”

Dr. Nandu Kolwadkar- OCHRI Covid Division Incharge stated that, “We have a holistic approach in treating Covid-19 positive patients. We have prepared robust treatment protocols and are religiously following Standard Operating Procedures for infection control, disinfection, and rational usage of PPE. The discharged patients are advised to remain home quarantine for next 7-14 days, take regular medicines and follow government guidelines.”

Dr. Sameer Choudhary has appealed people to adopt all safety measures like wearing masks, use of hand sanitizers and social distancing to prevent corona infection. Dr. Santosh Dhole also asked the discharged patients to follow every norm of social distancing to prevent contracting the viral infection again. Dr. Ravindra S. Added that corona infection can be avoided only by taking precautions and the recovering patients are example of how treatment of coronavirus is possible. Dr. Sushant said it is necessary to pay more attention to asymptomatic Covid-19 patients and to those exhibiting mild symptoms. Dr. Avez Hasan, RMO Incharge added that asymptomatic patients do not show signs of corona infection and thus inadvertently become carriers of the infection and spread the infection.

The patients thanked doctors, nurses and all the staff of the hospital for their transparent, ethical, relentless and altruistic services to the mankind risking their own lives. Various teams led by Dr. Deepak Dongre- Medical Superintendent & Quality Cell Incharge, Shri.Simha Chalam, Mr. Sunil Sure, Dr.Avez Hasan, Ms. Priya Sashi, Sr. Jessy Abraham, Sr. Rahel Patrange, Dr. Sajan Nair, Mr. Prashant Tichkule, Mr. Pranav Ramakrishna, Mr. Sawant Waghmare, Mr. Neeraj Patil, Mr. Madhukar Chanore, Mr. Naresh Tiwari, Mr. Avinash Ganar, Mr. Anwar are working 24×7 for the care of Covid patients. One may call Dr. Noorul Amin- OCHRI Medical Superintendent & Nodal Officer on 9822802777 for admission guidelines.