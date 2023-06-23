Covid Jumbo Centres Scam: Ex-Nagpur NMC Chief Sanjeev Jaiswal’s ‘Rs 100 Crores’ property under ED’s lens

Nagpur/Mumbai: In connection with the money laundering case related to the Covid field-hospital scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at the premises of IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal, the former Nagpur Municipal Commissioner, as well as two close associates of Shiv Sena UBT leaders. The ED has reportedly seized Rs 13 lakh in cash and property documents. Jaiswal’s Rs 100 crore property is now under the ED’s scrutiny.

Jaiswal claimed that he has been made a scapegoat in the ongoing crackdown by the ED, stating that he was functioning on behalf of the state government during the Covid pandemic and was not solely involved in the purchase of equipment, medicines, and sanctioning contracts.

He also asserted that the properties under the ED scanner are his ancestral properties, which have now appreciated to a value exceeding Rs 100 crore due to the current market price.

According to the ED, the key company supplying body bags for deceased Covid-19 patients had provided the bags to BMC at Rs 6,800 per piece, which was over three times the amount charged to others, including private hospitals, during the same period.

Officials also said that medicines, including Remdesivir, used to treat Covid-19 treatment in BMC-operated hospitals, too, were purchased at 25-30 per cent higher rates than the market prices.

The names of more than 200 doctors were falsely used for misappropriation of funds, the source said. The official added that during its investigation, the ED contacted these doctors via email and recorded their statements.

