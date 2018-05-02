Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Thu, Apr 8th, 2021

    Covid effect: State to promote Class IX, XI students without exam

    Nagpur: In a far-reaching decision, the School Education Department on Wednesday announced that all students of Class IX and XI in State Board affiliated schools will be promoted to the next academic year considering the Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra.

    In a video message, the School Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad said, “This year has been very different due to the Covid-19 pandemic and we had to make changes in the system along the way. We have continued learning through various online and offline methods but considering the current Covid-19 situation in the state, we have decided to promote all students of class IX and XI to the next class. We will soon announce some programmes to ensure that the learning continues as these years are the basis for the Class X and XII boards.”

    The State has earlier also announced the promotion of all students up to Class VIII. All eyes now are on the government’s decision with regards to the Class X and XII board exams. Gaikwad said that like there are groups demanding that the exam be postponed or conducted online, several stakeholders have reached out to her demanding that the exam be held on schedule to ensure that their future plans aren’t impacted since CBSE and CISCE is likely to conduct their exams as per schedule.


