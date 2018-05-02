Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, May 6th, 2020
    National News / News 2 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Covid deaths top 3: Maha 617, Guj 368, MP 176

    The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,694 and the number of cases climbed to 49,391 in the country on Wednesday, registering an increase of 126 deaths and 2,958 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said. The number of active COVID-19 cases is 33,514. A total of 13,160 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said. “Thus, around 28.71 per cent patients have recovered so far,” a senior health ministry official said. The total number of cases include 111 foreign nationals.

    A total of 111 deaths were reported since Tuesday evening, of which 49 fatalities were reported from Gujarat, 34 from Maharashtra, 12 from Rajasthan, seven from West Bengal, three from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Punjab and Tamil Nadu and one each from Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, the ministry said.

    Of the 1,694 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 617 fatalities. Gujarat comes second with 368 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 176, West Bengal at 140, Rajasthan at 89, Delhi at 64, Uttar Pradesh at 56 and Andhra Pradesh at 36. The death toll reached 33 in Tamil Nadu, 29 in Telengana, while Karnataka has reported 29 fatalities. Punjab has registered 25 COVID-19 deaths, Jammu and Kashmir eight, Haryana six and Kerala and Bihar four deaths each. Jharkhand has recorded three COVID-19 fatalities. Meghalaya, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Assam and Uttarakhand have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry data.

    According to the health ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 15, 525, followed by Gujarat at 6,245, Delhi at 5,104, Tamil Nadu at 4,058, Rajasthan at 3,158, Madhya Pradesh at 3,049 and Uttar Pradesh at 2,880. The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,717 in Andhra Pradesh and 1,451 in Punjab. It has risen to 1,344 in West Bengal, 1,096 in Telengana, 741 in Jammu and Kashmir, 671 in Karnataka, 548 in Haryana and 536 in Bihar. Kerala has reported 502 coronavirus cases so far, while Odisha has 175 cases.

    A total of 125 people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand and 111 in Chandigarh. Uttarakhand has reported 61 cases, Chhattisgarh 59 cases, Assam 43, Himachal Pradesh 42 and Ladakh 41. Thirty-three COVID-19 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Tripura has registered 43 cases, Meghalaya has reported 12 and Puducherry nine, while Goa has seven COVID-19 cases. Manipur has two cases.

    Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Dadar and Nagar Haveli have reported a case each. “Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR,” the ministry said on its website. State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said. PTI


    Happening Nagpur
    Why Bollywood Is Sticking To Release Movies In Theaters and Not to Online Streaming Even During Lock Down
    Why Bollywood Is Sticking To Release Movies In Theaters and Not to Online Streaming Even During Lock Down
    ‘Salaam Hai’: Nagpur musicians, Mohit-Sayam come together with Ankit Tiwari dedicate song to Corona Warriors
    ‘Salaam Hai’: Nagpur musicians, Mohit-Sayam come together with Ankit Tiwari dedicate song to Corona Warriors
    Nagpur Crime News
    Cop dead, 4 others injured as patrolling vehicle hits pig near Jamtha
    Cop dead, 4 others injured as patrolling vehicle hits pig near Jamtha
    Man booked for ”derogatory” post against Maha CM, NCP chief
    Man booked for ”derogatory” post against Maha CM, NCP chief
    Maharashtra News
    महिंद्रा अँड महिंद्रा तर्फे मनपाला पाच हजार ‘फेस शिल्ड’ प्रदान
    महिंद्रा अँड महिंद्रा तर्फे मनपाला पाच हजार ‘फेस शिल्ड’ प्रदान
    हंदवाडा शहीदाना कन्हान विकास मंच व्दारे श्रध्दाजंली अर्पण
    हंदवाडा शहीदाना कन्हान विकास मंच व्दारे श्रध्दाजंली अर्पण
    Hindi News
    नागपुर में कोरोना से तीसरी मौत
    नागपुर में कोरोना से तीसरी मौत
    मुंबई: सभी प्राइवेट डॉक्टर्स को करना होगा सरकारी अस्पताल में काम
    मुंबई: सभी प्राइवेट डॉक्टर्स को करना होगा सरकारी अस्पताल में काम
    Trending News
    7 more COVID-19 positive, one suspected death in Nagpur, total peaks to 169
    7 more COVID-19 positive, one suspected death in Nagpur, total peaks to 169
    Middle aged Satranjipura woman tests positive in Nagpur, cases jump to 161
    Middle aged Satranjipura woman tests positive in Nagpur, cases jump to 161
    Featured News
    Covid deaths top 3: Maha 617, Guj 368, MP 176
    Covid deaths top 3: Maha 617, Guj 368, MP 176
    Video: Hooligans attempt to break into wine shop at Tukadoji Square in Nagpur
    Video: Hooligans attempt to break into wine shop at Tukadoji Square in Nagpur
    Trending In Nagpur
    नागपुर में कोरोना से तीसरी मौत
    नागपुर में कोरोना से तीसरी मौत
    Metro work to resume in non-containment zones in Nagpur
    Metro work to resume in non-containment zones in Nagpur
    मुंबई: सभी प्राइवेट डॉक्टर्स को करना होगा सरकारी अस्पताल में काम
    मुंबई: सभी प्राइवेट डॉक्टर्स को करना होगा सरकारी अस्पताल में काम
    कोरोना इफ़ेक्ट : सरकारी नौकरियों पर महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने लगाई रोक
    कोरोना इफ़ेक्ट : सरकारी नौकरियों पर महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने लगाई रोक
    मिडल क्लास और अप्पर मिडल क्लास की सुध लेनेवाला कोई नहीं :संदीप अग्रवाल
    मिडल क्लास और अप्पर मिडल क्लास की सुध लेनेवाला कोई नहीं :संदीप अग्रवाल
    Online Classes conducted by The Achievers School
    Online Classes conducted by The Achievers School
    7 more COVID-19 positive, one suspected death in Nagpur, total peaks to 169
    7 more COVID-19 positive, one suspected death in Nagpur, total peaks to 169
    नागपुर में शराब बिक्री पर बैन, केन्द्र , राज्य,मनपा व जिलाधिकारी को नोटिस
    नागपुर में शराब बिक्री पर बैन, केन्द्र , राज्य,मनपा व जिलाधिकारी को नोटिस
    Dr. Pramod Giri & Dr.Chandrashekhar Pakhmode Gets Prestigious Business Icon Award 2020 in Health Sector
    Dr. Pramod Giri & Dr.Chandrashekhar Pakhmode Gets Prestigious Business Icon Award 2020 in Health Sector
    कथित रामसेना प्रमुख विष्णु विनोदम पर कार्रवाई करे सरकार- राजेश काकड़े
    कथित रामसेना प्रमुख विष्णु विनोदम पर कार्रवाई करे सरकार- राजेश काकड़े
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145