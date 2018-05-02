Covid-19:Nagpur’s recovery rate inches closer to 90%, reports 660 new cases, 20 deaths

Nagpur: The Covid-19 recovery rate of Nagpur district manage to maintain dominance over the national recovery rate. On October 12, the recovery rate of the city stands at 88.15%.

Meanwhile, the second capital of the state registered 660 fresh coronavirus positive cases. After today’s addition the cumulative number of cases is 87,890.

In the day 20 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 2840 From the total deaths 2019 are reported from the city and 504 from rural and rest 317 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

On Tuesday, 933 persons became free of the virus borne disease taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 77,471 (including 41,723 home isolation recoveries). After the fresh updates, a total of 7579 patients are active in the city.





