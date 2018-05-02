Covid-19 : With 11 more positive, active cases jump above 100 in Nagpur

Nagpur: As many as 11 people including a Mahadula based man who returned from Bihar tested positive for novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) on Friday.

Five out of them belonged to Pachpaoli quarantine centre, two from Naik Talav, one each from Tanga Stand, Seva Sadan Building and Bhagwan Nagar. Following this development the cases of virus borne disease have surged to 465.

With the latest development the number of active cases spiked above 100 in the city.

Though nine patients have succumbed to the global pandemic, the silver lining is that around 350 patients have been successfully treated with the disease.