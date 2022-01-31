Covid-19: Recovery rate continues to climb but deaths raise alarm in Nagpur

Nagpur: While the worrisome surge of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) and Omicron continues in Nagpur, the single-day recovery cases have started to offer some glimmer; however, the number of deaths have speaked tension. In the last 24-hours, the Second Capital of the State on Monday reported around 4,000 recoveries, besides 15 casualties and 2,160 fresh cases.

Nagpur city alone reported around 1,349 fresh Covid cases and nine deaths. In the last 24-hours, 3,914 persons recovered from the virus borne disease in the district.

Out of total cases, 1,349 cases were reported from Nagpur city while 701 cases were cropped up in Nagpur rural. 110 cases were reported from outside the district.

With the latest update, the cumulative positive cases reached 5,61,563 and the number of deaths rose to 10,249. The sum of 5,28,483 people have been successfully recovered from the virus borne disease.

The Covid recovery rate of Nagpur district improved to 94.11% while active cases dropped to 22,831.