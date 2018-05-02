Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    COVID-19 prevention: Don’t use fruits, vegetables for 12 hours

    IIT Bombay professors tell you how to protect yourself from the COVID-19 virus after you have touched everyday objects.

    Newspapers: Pick it up using tissues, wash hands with soap and leave it untouched for 12 hours – read only after this.

    Veggies and fruits from market: Keep it aside, wash hands with soap and don’t touch for 12 hours.

    Any home delivery: Keep it aside or if it has a plastic cover like curds or chicken, wash it with soap, wash your hands and then keep in fridge for use (cold keeps the virus alive, so make sure the things you keep in the fridge are virus free).

