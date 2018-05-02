Covid-19: Nagpur tics 1273 new cases, 54 deaths, recovery rate at 83.18%

Nagpur: The district on Tuesday marked more recoveries than fresh cases of novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) in a single day. As many as 1662 patients were successfully treated, while 1273 new cases with 54 patients succumbed to Covid-19.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases are 9,018 including 3,798 asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

With the latest development, the tally have rose to 66,380, while death toll moved up to 2150. Of the total deaths, 1,599 deaths took place in the city and 354 from rural and rest 197 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

Tuesday again marked 1K+ recoveries as 1,662 persons got free of the virus borne disease taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 55,212 (including 31,301 recoveries at home isolation). The recovery rate in Nagpur district is at 83.18%.