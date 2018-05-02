Covid-19: Nagpur sees impressive recovery rate, active cases stand below 10 k mark

Nagpur: The astonishing recovery rate of Covid-19 cases have relieved the District Administration a bit, as the active cases now went down below 10,000 mark, an official release stated. Nagpur district on Monday discharged 1994 patients, registered 1350 fresh Covid cases and 48 casualties.

With the latest development, the tally have risen to 65,107, while death toll moved up to 2094. Of the total deaths, 1,558 deaths took place in the city and 347 from rural and rest 189 from out of Nagpur.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases are 9,463 including 4279 asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

Monday also marked close to 2K recoveries as 1,994 persons got free of the virus borne disease taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 53,550. The recovery rate in Nagpur district is at 82.25%.