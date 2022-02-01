Covid-19: Nagpur once again reports around 4K recoveries, 9 deaths

Nagpur: The third wave of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) and Omicron seem to have peaked in Nagpur, as single-day recovery cases continue to offer glimmer. In last 24-hours, around 4,000 people were successfully recovered compared to 1,593 fresh cases and nine deaths.

Nagpur city alone reported around 1,080 fresh Covid cases and nine death. In the last 24-hours, 3,963 persons recovered from the virus borne disease.

Out of total cases, 1,080 cases were reported from Nagpur city while 473 cases were cropped up in Nagpur rural. 40 cases were reported from outside the district.

With the latest update, the cumulative positive cases reached 5,63,156 and the number of deaths rose to 10,258. The sum of 5,32,466 people have been successfully recovered from the virus borne disease.

The Covid recovery rate of Nagpur district improved to 94.55% while active cases dropped to 20,452.