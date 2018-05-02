Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Mon, Apr 12th, 2021

    Covid-19: Nagpur reports fresh 5,661 cases, 69 deaths, 3,247 recoveries in last 24hrs

    Nagpur: The worrisome rise of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to raise anxiety of Administration as Nagpur District reported staggering 5,661 fresh cases and 69 more COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours.

    A total of 3,247 patients were discharged in the day following which the recovery rate has continued to drop while the total number of recovered patients has reached 2,20,560 (including home isolation recoveries).

    With the latest update, the total number of cases has reached to 2,84,271 while the number of deaths rose 5,838.


    Covid-19: Nagpur reports fresh 5,661 cases, 69 deaths, 3,247 recoveries in last 24hrs
