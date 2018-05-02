Covid-19: Nagpur reports 91 fresh cases, 10 deaths

Nagpur: The district reported 91 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 10 deaths in last 24-hours. In the day, total 401 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,64,835.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,76,179 while the number of deaths rose to 8,988.

In the day 322 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 4,64,835. Following which recovery rate has closed to 98%.