    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Jun 10th, 2021

    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 91 fresh cases, 10 deaths

    Nagpur: The district reported 91 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 10 deaths in last 24-hours. In the day, total 401 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,64,835.

    With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,76,179 while the number of deaths rose to 8,988.

    In the day 322 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 4,64,835. Following which recovery rate has closed to 98%.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Covid impact: Nagpur sees no eye donation in past one year over infection fears
    Covid impact: Nagpur sees no eye donation in past one year over infection fears
    गोंदिया: रबी धान खरीदी से हटाई गई ‘अन्यायकारक शर्त ‘
    गोंदिया: रबी धान खरीदी से हटाई गई ‘अन्यायकारक शर्त ‘
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 91 fresh cases, 10 deaths
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 91 fresh cases, 10 deaths
    Nagpur’s two teenagers drown in Ramtek’s Ambala lake as picnic turns into tragedy
    Nagpur’s two teenagers drown in Ramtek’s Ambala lake as picnic turns into tragedy
    Middle aged man killed using pickaxe in Pipla
    Middle aged man killed using pickaxe in Pipla
    Teenage girl goes missing in Wadi
    Teenage girl goes missing in Wadi
    Married man arrested for raping 19-yr old girl in Pardi
    Married man arrested for raping 19-yr old girl in Pardi
    अंबाला तालाब में डूबे सिटी के 2 युवा
    अंबाला तालाब में डूबे सिटी के 2 युवा
    तीसरी लहर से निपटने की तैयारी शुरू, बाजारों में RT-PCR टेस्ट का अभियान
    तीसरी लहर से निपटने की तैयारी शुरू, बाजारों में RT-PCR टेस्ट का अभियान
    हद्दपार आरोपीस चाकु घेऊन वावरताना अटक
    हद्दपार आरोपीस चाकु घेऊन वावरताना अटक
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145