Covid-19: Nagpur reports 91 deaths, 6,890 fresh cases, active cases cross 71k mark

Nagpur: The deaths attributed to novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) seem impossible to stop in the Second Capital of the State as the health infrastructure on the brink of collapsed. In last 24 hours, Nagpur District reported 91 deaths besides, 6,890 fresh cases of Covid-19.

Out of total deaths, 50 were reported from Nagpur city, seven deaths were registered from outside the district, while 34 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 3,36,360 while the number of deaths rose to 6,477. As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 2,005 were from rural areas and 4,878 cases from Nagpur city alone while seven cases were reported from out of the district.

In the day sum of 5,504 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 2,58,191. Following which recovery rate is at 76.80%.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 71,692 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.



