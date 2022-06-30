Covid-19: Nagpur reports 74 fresh cases, 95 recovered, active patients at 444

Advertisement
Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State detected 74 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday. Again, no death has been reported in the Nagpur district and 95 persons have been successfully recovered in a day.
Out of total 74 cases, 30 cases were reported from Nagpur rural while 44 of them were from Nagpur city. No patients were found from outside the district.
A total of 1,938 samples (1587 RT-PCR and 351 Rapid Antigen) were examined in the last 24-hours.
With the latest update, the number of active patients has risen to 444 (152 rural and 292 city).
