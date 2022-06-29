Covid-19: Nagpur reports 65 fresh cases, active patients cross 400-mark

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State detected 65 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. Again, no death has been reported in the Nagpur district and 36 persons have been successfully recovered in a day. Active patients have crossed 400-mark and now stand at 421.

Out of total 65 cases, 20 cases were reported from Nagpur rural while 45 of them were from Nagpur city. No patients were found from outside the district.