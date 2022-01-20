Covid-19: Nagpur reports 4,428 fresh cases, six death; active cases cross 18k mark

Nagpur: The worrisome surge of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) and Omicron continues to worry Nagpur Administration as the Second Capital of the State reported a whopping 4,428 fresh cases and one death, in the last 24-hours. Nagpur City alone reported around 3,186 fresh Covid cases and four deaths. In the last 24-hours, 1,985 persons recovered from the virus borne disease.

Out of total cases, 3,186 cases were reported from Nagpur city while 1,153 cases were cropped up in Nagpur rural. 89 cases were reported from outside the district.

With the latest update, the cumulative positive cases reached 5,21,654 and the number of deaths rose to 10,147. The sum of 4,92,828 people have been successfully recovered from the virus borne disease.

The Covid recovery rate of Nagpur district dropped to 94.47% while active cases jumped to 18,679.





