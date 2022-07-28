Covid-19: Nagpur reports 269 fresh cases, one death

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State detected 269 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death on Thursday. 247 persons have been successfully recovered in a day.

Out of total 269 cases, 105 cases were reported from Nagpur rural while 164 of them were from Nagpur city. No patients were found from outside the district.

A total of 2,651 samples (2,233 RT-PCR and 418 Rapid Antigen) were examined in the last 24-hours.

With the latest update, the number of active patients has risen to 1,665 (569 rural and 1,090 city).

