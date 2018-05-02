    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Jul 13th, 2021

    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 22 fresh cases, 2 deaths, active cases drops to 107

    Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Tuesday reported 22 fresh cases and two deaths attributed to novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). In the last 24-hours, 32 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,68,231.

    Out of total 22 new cases, 18 were from the city while two cases belonged to both the rural area and outside the district. While no death was reported from Nagpur district, two deaths were reported from outside the district. With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,77,374 while the number of deaths rose to 9,036.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 107 including asymptomatic cases. While the recovery rate of the district stands at 98.08%.

    Trending In Nagpur
    BJP is misusing media to spread lies against me: Nana Patole
    BJP is misusing media to spread lies against me: Nana Patole
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 22 fresh cases, 2 deaths, active cases drops to 107
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 22 fresh cases, 2 deaths, active cases drops to 107
    Maharashtra govt transfers 20 bureaucrats,Thakare as Additional Tribal Commissioner, Nagpur
    Maharashtra govt transfers 20 bureaucrats,Thakare as Additional Tribal Commissioner, Nagpur
    गळत्या दुरुस्तीसाठी 30 तासांचे कन्हान जलशुद्धीकरण केंन्द्र शटडाऊन 25 जून ला
    गळत्या दुरुस्तीसाठी 30 तासांचे कन्हान जलशुद्धीकरण केंन्द्र शटडाऊन 25 जून ला
    गोंदियाः एसिड अटैक की संगीन वारदात से मची खलबली
    गोंदियाः एसिड अटैक की संगीन वारदात से मची खलबली
    NMC-OCW plugged 4 major leakages on Kanhan-1300 & 900 feeder lines in 24 hrs
    NMC-OCW plugged 4 major leakages on Kanhan-1300 & 900 feeder lines in 24 hrs
    अधिका-यांच्या लापरवाहीमुळे वाठोडा येथील नाला चोरीला
    अधिका-यांच्या लापरवाहीमुळे वाठोडा येथील नाला चोरीला
    बालकांच्या न्युमोकॉकल लसीकरण मोहिमेचा शुभारंभ
    बालकांच्या न्युमोकॉकल लसीकरण मोहिमेचा शुभारंभ
    महावितरणने पकडली २५ लाखाची वीज चोरी
    महावितरणने पकडली २५ लाखाची वीज चोरी
    नवीन तंत्रज्ञानावर सिमेंट रस्त्यांच्या कामाला गती -नितीन गडकरी
    नवीन तंत्रज्ञानावर सिमेंट रस्त्यांच्या कामाला गती -नितीन गडकरी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145