Covid-19: Nagpur reports 22 fresh cases, 2 deaths, active cases drops to 107

Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Tuesday reported 22 fresh cases and two deaths attributed to novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). In the last 24-hours, 32 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,68,231.

Out of total 22 new cases, 18 were from the city while two cases belonged to both the rural area and outside the district. While no death was reported from Nagpur district, two deaths were reported from outside the district. With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,77,374 while the number of deaths rose to 9,036.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 107 including asymptomatic cases. While the recovery rate of the district stands at 98.08%.