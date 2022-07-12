Covid-19: Nagpur reports 146 fresh cases, 92 recovered, active patients at 863

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State detected 146 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. Again, no death has been reported in the Nagpur district and 92 persons have been successfully recovered in a day.

Out of total 146 cases, 46 cases were reported from Nagpur rural while 100 of them were from Nagpur city. No patients were found from outside the district.

A total of 1,886 samples (1,404 RT-PCR and 482 Rapid Antigen) were examined in the last 24-hours.

With the latest update, the number of active patients has risen to 863 (266 rural and 597 city).

