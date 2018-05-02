Covid-19: Nagpur reports 110 deaths, 7,334 cases, 6,314 recoveries

Nagpur: Nagpur district again reported 100-plus-deaths till Wednesday. In last 24 hours, 110 people succumbed to novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). Besides, detecting 7,334 fresh cases, the district also registered 6,314 recoveries from the virus borne disease.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 3,50,933 while the number of deaths rose to 6,685.

In the day 6,314 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 2,71,771. 21,585 was the number of tests conducted in last 24 hours.



