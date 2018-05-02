Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Thu, Apr 22nd, 2021

    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 110 deaths, 7,334 cases, 6,314 recoveries

    Nagpur: Nagpur district again reported 100-plus-deaths till Wednesday. In last 24 hours, 110 people succumbed to novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). Besides, detecting 7,334 fresh cases, the district also registered 6,314 recoveries from the virus borne disease.

    With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 3,50,933 while the number of deaths rose to 6,685.

    In the day 6,314 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 2,71,771. 21,585 was the number of tests conducted in last 24 hours.


