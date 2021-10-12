Covid-19: Nagpur district reports 4 fresh cases, active cases at 27

Nagpur: On Tuesday, four persons tested positive for Coronavirus in Nagpur district while four people recovered. With the latest update, the active count now stands at 27 in the district.

Out of total cases, Nagpur city registered two cases while other one case each was reported from outside the district and Nagpur rural. Meanwhile, nobody died of Coronavirus in Nagpur district on Tuesday as well. With these, cumulative death count stood at 10,120.

With the fresh updates the cumulative of positive cases reached to 4,93,366. Of the cumulative cases 6,849 persons who tested positive are not the residents of Nagpur district. Total 4,83,219 people so far have been successfully recovered from the pandemic.

The recovery rate of the district stands at 97.94%.