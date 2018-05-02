Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Jul 28th, 2020

    Covid-19 Impact: Monsoon Session of Maharashtra Legislature to Start on September 7

    The monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature will start from September 7 and not from August 3 as earlier scheduled, an official said on Tuesday.

    The decision was made after the business advisory committee, comprising representatives of ruling and opposition parties, held a meeting in Mumbai.

    “The monsoon session of the state legislature will now be held from September 7. It was to start from August 3. The decision to hold it from September 7 was taken due to the coronavirus outbreak,” he said. It was originally scheduled for June 22 which then got pushed back to August 3 and now to September 7.

    Incidentally, the Budget session of the Assembly and Council held in March was also curtailed from scheduled four weeks to three weeks.

