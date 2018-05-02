Covid-19 claims 15th life in Nagpur, 226 active cases

Nagpur: With continued surge in cases of novel CoronaVirus (COVID-19), the city has also been witnessing an impressive recovery rate. Close to 500 patients have been successfully treated with the global pandemic by Tuesday morning.

On Monday, a total of 31 patients reportedly tested positive, while the virus borne disease also claimed it’s 15th toll in the Second Capital of the State. 16 patients including a pregnant woman were also discharged from the hospitals on the same day.

Following this development the discharged cases of CoronaVirus have surged to 498 in Nagpur. While the total cases have piled up at 739 while, 15 patients have succumbed to the global pandemic.