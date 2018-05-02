    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Covid-19: At 60, Nagpur records highest single day deaths in second wave

    Nagpur: The Nagpur District recorded 60 deaths, the highest single-day deaths in the second wave on Wednesday. Of the total deaths, 35 were reported from Nagpur city, four deaths were registered from outside the district, while 21 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

    Besides, 3,630 fresh cases, a total of 2,928 patients were discharged in the day following which the total number of cases has risen to 2,29,668 and while total cumulative recovered patients have reached 1,84,537.

    As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 1,145 were from rural areas and 2,481 cases from Nagpur city alone while four cases were reported from out of the district.

    Meanwhile, after the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 39,973 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation


