Covid-19: Active cases fall to 2,890; Nagpur reports 181 fresh cases, one death

Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Tuesday reported 181 fresh cases and one death attributed to the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). In the last 24-hours, 853 persons recovered from the virus borne disease.

Out of total cases, 110 cases and one death was reported from Nagpur city while 55 cases cropped up in Nagpur rural. Total 16 cases were reported from outside the district.

With the latest update, the cumulative positive cases reached 5,76,372 and the number of deaths rose to 10,325. The sum of 5,63,157 people have been successfully recovered from the virus borne disease.

The Covid recovery rate of Nagpur district improved to 97.71% while active cases dropped to 2,890.