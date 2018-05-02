Covid-19: Active cases cross 63k mark as Nagpur reports 5,993 cases, 57 deaths in last 24 hrs

Nagpur: With 5,993 fresh cases till Tuesday midnight, the active cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nagpur District crossed 63k mark and now stands at 63,005. In the day 57 patients also succumbed to the virus borne disease.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 2,97,036 while the number of deaths rose 5,960.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 2,375 were from rural areas and 3,613 cases from Nagpur city alone while five cases were reported from out of the district. Meanwhile, from the total deaths, 35 were reported from Nagpur city, five deaths were registered from outside the district, while 17 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 63,005 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation. In the day 3,993 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease. Following which recovery rate has dropped to 76.78%.



