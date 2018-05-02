COVI – SAFE : Nagpur’s Aureus Hospital make transport system for Covid–19 patients

Handling Corona affected patients is extremely challenging. Shifting these patients from point to point can be life threatening for all those who come in the vicinity – the doctors, the nurses, the attendants, paramedical staff, hygiene workers, drivers and even all those people who are passing by the same route. Shifting patient from one bed to another, shifting from ward to ICU, taking the patient for special investigations like X-ray, CT scan, MRI, using ambulance for them – means risk of infecting the whole passage and every surface that patient encounters.

To overcome this challenge, it was very much essential to make available a transport System – Safe for all! Keeping this in mind, young doctors of *Aureus Institute of* Medical Sciences (A State of Art Multi-specialty* *Hospital* ), Nagpur took lead; spent from their own pockets and designed a very novel system – COVI – SAFE – the FIRST of its kind in India. The system includes a transparent closed vessel.

Patient is kept inside the vessel. The interior has continuous oxygen supply. Patient will not have any difficulties inside the vessel. He can very well communicate with people outside, can see them. Patient with ventilator can also be shifted safely though this equipment.The product COVI – SAFE is the result of passion, creativity and persistence along with personal funds of Dr . Anantsinh Rajput, Dr. Parikshit Mahajan . Dr. Amol Kadu of Key Innovations also helped in the project.

Union Minister Hon. Nitinjee Gadkari has lauded this innovation. COVI – SAFE Transport System was handed over to the Dean of Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur Dr. Kevaliya at the hands of Hon. Nitinjee Gadkari and *Rajyasabha MP* *Padmashri Dr. Vikas* *Mahatme* . The norms of social distancing were observed on the occasion.