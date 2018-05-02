Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, May 13th, 2021
    National News / News 3 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Covaxin cleared for phase 2/3 trials on kids

    India’s apex drug regulator has granted permission for conducting the phase II/III clinical trial of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine in the age group of 2 to 18 years, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

    The trial will be conducted on 525 healthy volunteers.

    “The National Regulator of the country, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), after careful examination, has accepted the recommendation of Subject Expert Committee (SEC) and accorded permission to conduct the Phase II/III clinical trial of Covaxin (COVID vaccine) in the age group 2 to 18 years, to its manufacturer Bharat Biotech Ltd on May 12,” the ministry said.

    Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech had proposed to carry out the clinical trial in the age group of 2 to 18 years.

    In the trial, the vaccine will be given by intramuscular route in two doses at day 0 and day 28.

    As rapid regulatory response, the proposal was deliberated in Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 meeting held on May 11.

    The Committee, after detailed deliberation, recommended for grant of permission to conduct proposed phase II/III clinical trial to certain conditions.

    Earlier the proposal was deliberated in the SEC meeting on February 24 and the firm was asked to submit a revised clinical trial protocol.

    Covaxin, which has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is being used on adults in India’s ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Lockdown-like curbs extended in Maharashtra till June 1
    Lockdown-like curbs extended in Maharashtra till June 1
    Increase gap in Covishield doses : Govt panel
    Increase gap in Covishield doses : Govt panel
    कोयला श्रमिकों के वेतन समझौता का रास्ता हुआ साफ
    कोयला श्रमिकों के वेतन समझौता का रास्ता हुआ साफ
    परसिस्टेंट कंपनी ने मनपा को दिए गए 3 वेंटिलेटर
    परसिस्टेंट कंपनी ने मनपा को दिए गए 3 वेंटिलेटर
    संभावित तीसरी लहर के लिए तैयार रहें: महापौर
    संभावित तीसरी लहर के लिए तैयार रहें: महापौर
    नागपुर में अब तक हुआ 5.84 लाख नागरिकों का टीकाकरण
    नागपुर में अब तक हुआ 5.84 लाख नागरिकों का टीकाकरण
    उपद्रव खोजी दल ने की 34 प्रतिष्ठानों पर कार्रवाई
    उपद्रव खोजी दल ने की 34 प्रतिष्ठानों पर कार्रवाई
    ऑटो को एम्बुलेंस में बदलने वाला ऑटो चालक सम्मानित
    Maharashtra extends lockdown until May 31 to curb spread of COVID-19
    Maharashtra extends lockdown until May 31 to curb spread of COVID-19
    तिसऱ्या लाटेच्या नियोजनासाठी सज्ज होऊया…! : महापौर दयाशंकर तिवारी
    तिसऱ्या लाटेच्या नियोजनासाठी सज्ज होऊया…! : महापौर दयाशंकर तिवारी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145