Court grants ad interim anticipatory bail to Forest Guard in rape case

Nagpur – Justice RB Deo has granted ad interim anticipatory bail to Parvej Alam Rahisahmed Siddique who is working as a Forest Guard in forest department.

Pravez was apprehending his arrest as he was implicated in crime No. 805/2020 registered with PS Ramnagar, Dist Chandrapur punishable under sec 376(2)(n), 417, 506 of IPC.

It is the case of prosecution that, on 21.08.2020, the complainant had lodged a report in Police Station, Ramnagar alleging that she acquainted to accused since 2015, they exchanged their mobile numbers to each other and frequently used to talk with each other. However, since the month of July, 2016 the accused started physical relations with her.

However. When she intending to disclose her family regarding their affair, at that time the accused restrained her to do so by saying that they will perform the marriage in Court and then will disclose the same. The complainant further alleged that, in the year of 2016 and 2017, the accused took her at Nagpur as well as Mumbai and stayed in hotel at that time the accused also established the physical relations with the complainant.

Then, again in the year 2018, she was residing at Bapat Nagar. Wadgaon and there also the accused used to continue his physical relations with the complainant on pretext of marriage.

However, in the year 2016-17, complainant came to know that the accused is married and his marriage was already solemnized with one Shabnam in the year of 2014. The complainant further alleged in her report that, though the accused give the assurance in writing to perform the marriage with her but thereafter, he avoided and refused to perform marriage with her. So, complainant alleged that, applicant was continuously having physical relations with her.

Adv Mir Nagman Ali apprearing for accused submitted that, complainant is having age of 25 years and who has done her Bachelor of Science. Complainant is major knowing the consequences of entering into physical relationship.

Parvez and the prosecutrix were having relations consensual relationship since 2016 and existence of their relationship tenure can be easily ascertained from the contents of F.I.R. itself.

The prosecutrix herself had taken the applicant/accused to her house where the alleged physical relations had taken place on several occasions and that she also had gone to Nagpur and Mumbai with the applicant/accused on her own sweet will and consent.

Considering the submissions, Justice RB Deo issued notice to PS Ramnagar, Chandrapur and granted ad interim protection to Parvez.

Adv Mir Nagman Ali appeared for Parvez.